Cele concedes SAPS messed up management of forensic DNA samples

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has conceded the SAPS messed up the management of forensic DNA samples linked to violent crime in South Africa.

Cele said a visit to forensic laboratories in the country on Saturday revealed a backlog of around 240,000 DNA samples needing to be analysed.

SAPS management visited the Nyanga community yesterday to interact with residents on their policing complaints and suggestions on how the service to the community can be improved.

Cele has stressed the negative impact the DNA analysis backlog has on court processes and justice for victims and their families.

He said some measures have been put in place to deal with the issue, but it's difficult to get these plans off the ground, without the buy-in of everyone involved.

Police top management will on Monday meet to find alternative ways to resolve the backlog.

According to officials, this includes the appointment of more well-trained women to manage rape cases being reported at police stations nationwide.

