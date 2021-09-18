Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

The Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma's application to set aside his jail sentence, saying he did not qualify for a rescission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has instructed his legal team to challenge his imprisonment at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Zuma was imprisoned at the Estcourt prison in July after being handed at 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he violated the court's order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

However, the former president has spent most of his sentence in hospital for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

On Friday, the apex court dismissed Zuma's application to set aside his jail sentence, saying that he did not qualify for a rescission.

