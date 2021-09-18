Wallabies secure bonus point win over lacklustre Boks

South Africa went down 30-17 to Australia in the Rugby Championship with the Wallabies recoding back-to-back wins against the Springboks for the first time since 2015/16.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa went down 30-17 to Australia in the Rugby Championship with the Wallabies recoding back-to-back wins against the Springboks for the first time since 2015/16.



Coach, Jacques Nienaber made two personnel changes to the starting lineup with Marvin Orie taking over at lock from Lood de Jager and Trevor Nyakane named at loosehead prop, with Steven Kitshoff named amongst the replacements in place of Ox Nché.

For Australia, Michael Hooper became the most capped captain in Wallabies history as led the team for the 60th time.



It was a cagey opening 10 minutes with neither team making significant inroads into the opposition defence.



The Boks ill-discipline from last weekend crept in again with Faf de Klerk receiving a yellow card for cynical play with the Wallabies inside South Africa’s 22 metre area. The hosts made them pay straight away as Len Ikitau crossed the line for his first international try.



Handre Pollard narrowed the gap to 2 points shortly after that with a well struck penalty.



That gap was extended again though, as Ikitau went over for his second try of the game. Quade Cooper converted to give the Wallabies a 12-3 lead midway through the first half. Pollard moved the Boks to within 6 points on the half hour mark after South Africa earned a scrum penalty.



The two fly halves traded penalties before it was Australia’s turn to go down to 14 men. Lachie Swinton shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Duane Vermeulen.



After a fourth successful penalty from Pollard, South Africa went into the half time break trailing 15-12.



The world champions started the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a try inside the first 2 minutes. De Klerk putting a clever kick through for Lukhanyo Am to dot down in the corner.



Australia weren’t behind for long and forced South Africa to concede a kickable penalty. Cooper slotted over to give his side an 18-17 lead after 50 minutes of play.



The next 10 minutes were characterised by errors from both sides with the game becoming fractured before Marika Koroibete made a clean run through the defence after a well worked move by Australia on the blind side. Cooper added the extra points as the Wallabies extended their lead to 25-17 with 17 minutes left to play.

Koroibete was in again 5 minutes later. Australia worked the ball beautifully in transition after a turnover inside their own half. South Africa trailing 30-17 heading into the final 10 minutes.



South Africa couldn’t muster anything meaningful on attack in the closing stages as the Wallabies defence held firm. To add insult to injury, South Africa ended the game with 14 men after Jasper Weise was shown a yellow card in the closing stages.

Nienaber’s men left to rue unforced errors and defensive lapses as they now prepare for the 100th test match against New Zealand on 25 September.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.