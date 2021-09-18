SA records 3,648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to the virus

The Health Department said these fatalities brought the death toll to 85,952 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - 173 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,952 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says 3,648 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,877,063.