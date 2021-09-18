SA records 3,648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to the virus
The Health Department said these fatalities brought the death toll to 85,952 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - 173 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,952 since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department says 3,648 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,877,063.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 877 063 with 3 648 new cases reported. Today 173 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 85 952 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 714 565 with a recovery rate of 94,4% pic.twitter.com/xKQ3SBqsQGDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 17, 2021
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,714,565 with a recovery rate of 94.4%.
The government says so far, 15,913,116 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
