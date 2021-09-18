Go

SA records 3,648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to the virus

The Health Department said these fatalities brought the death toll to 85,952 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nomvelo Radebe (22) from Soweto just received her jab at Bara Taxi Rank on 20 August 2021. All public vaccination sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins whether people are registered on the EVDS or not. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - 173 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,952 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says 3,648 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,877,063.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,714,565 with a recovery rate of 94.4%.

The government says so far, 15,913,116 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.

