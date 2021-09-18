Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest

Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Naledi in Soweto on Saturday afternoon has been overshadowed by a service delivery protest.

Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.

He encouraged those who're eligible to vote to register for the 1 November polls.

Residents from Naledi claim they have been troubled by power cuts for years.