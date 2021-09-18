Ramaphosa: I didn’t take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was informed about the decision once it had been taken by Arthur Fraser.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that he was informed about the decision to grant medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma once it had been taken by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser.

It was previously reported that Ramaphosa gave Fraser the go-ahead.

But Ramaphosa, speaking from the election campaign trail in Soweto in his capacity as ANC president, said that he did not make the parole decision.

“Arthur Fraser is the commissioner of prisons, and he took the decision, as he did, after receiving the report then took the decision and I got to hear once the decision was made,” he explained.

Zuma's medical parole decision was announced earlier this month with the Correctional Services Department saying he would complete his 15-month sentence under "community corrections".

Fraser, whose decision is being challenged in court, made it clear that it was legal and procedural.

He also admitted to making the decision against the recommendation of the medical parole advisory board.

Zuma, meanwhile, remained in hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

He served just under two months in jail for contempt of court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.