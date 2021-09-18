Mamabolo: Over 98% of voting stations opened on time, despite tech glitches

Just under 50,000 IEC staffers have been recruited and trained to allow the two-day process to run seamlessly.

CAPE TOWN - Despite technical glitches as hundreds of thousands of citizens registered to vote on Saturday, the Electoral Commission said over 98% t of its registration sites opened on time this morning.

Home affairs offices are also operating to assist those requiring IDs and temporary documents.

The IEC's Sy Mamabolo was speaking at the Election House in Centurion on Saturday afternoon. He said: “Over 98% of voting stations opened on time and were able to use material, which was delivered on time, to start the registration process.”

Operations at other stations were delayed due to service delivery protests.

“A total of 53 voting stations did not open on time. This was, in the main, due to service delivery protests by communities seeking to use the registration weekend to draw attention to their issues.”

He said authorities were able to restore operations at most of these sites: “The commission, working with the police and local leaders, were able to resolve the problem or are in the process of resolving these issues. What I can say is that these issues are related to a service delivery issue.”

More 23,000 registration stations will close for the day at 5 pm on Saturday.

