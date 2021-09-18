Malema: I’m proud of the progress the EFF has made in KZN

Malema describes the province as an open ground for the EFF from what it was before.

DURBAN - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wraps up its campaign on day one of the voter registration weekend, leader Julius Malema is pleased with the progress the eight-year-old party has made in KwaZulu-Natal.

He started his tour of KZN earlier today with a visit to Phoenix before heading to other areas including KwaMashu and Umlazi.

Those who came out to see Malema speak today seemed to embrace him giving him the confidence to declare that things will get even better for the EFF.

Malema has also emphasised that his party does not discriminate against anyone and everyone is welcome.

He made this point to try and clarify that his campaigning in Phoenix was not mere electioneering on the back of recent racial tensions in the town.

The EFF leader is feeling optimistic about the party’s chances in KZN in the upcoming municipal polls.

“People are calling from all over asking where the EFF is because they can’t see our presence. We are now being led by ordinary people as to which areas we must target. So, KZN’s ground is fertile.”

The EFF is set to launch its election manifesto on 26 September 2021.

