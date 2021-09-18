EFF leader Julius Malema urges young South Africans to register to vote

EFF leader Julius Malema is hoping to make his mark on communities in KwaZulu-Natal where he is leading his party's campaign.

DURBAN - EFF leader Julius Malema is hoping to make his mark on communities in KwaZulu-Natal where he led his party's campaign on Saturday.

He began in Phoenix, a town in the north-west of Durban where acts of vigilantism, fuelled by racial profiling, left 36 people dead in July.

Malema stressed that his visit was not mere electioneering but that the EFF was a party for all.

The firebrand politician said overall he was satisfied with preparations for this weekend's registration drive but wanted to see more young people on the voters’ roll.

"We are still worried with the youth turnout. We need as many young people as possible to come out and to vote for the EFF in the next elections in November," he said.

