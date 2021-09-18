Cele urges Nyanga residents to work with govt to fight GBV, femicide

Residents also urged police management to deploy more resources to the area.

CAPE TOWN - Nyanga community leaders have called on residents for support to help drive down violent crimes such gender-based violence and femicide.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, joined by senior SAPS officials, visited the community on Saturday to hear residents' complaints regarding policing needs and plans to effectively combat violent crime.

Police shortcomings in addressing violent crime, particularly gender-based violence and femicide topped the list of grievances among Nyanga residents.

“I think they still need more human capacity and human resources in policing,” one resident said.

Cele said police resources and community partnerships play a pivotal role in the fight against crime.

“I want to thank the community structures. We must make sure that this partnership between government and communities does happen.”

Cele is set to meet with national and provincial police leaders to address the massive backlog in DNA samples needing to be processed at forensic laboratories across the country.

