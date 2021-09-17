WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi briefing on voter registration weekend plans

Home Affairs offices are expected to be open to issue identity cards this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is briefing the media on the state of readiness to offer Home Affairs services during the voter registration weekend.

He is joined by Deputy Minister Mr Njabulo Nzuza on Friday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi on home affairs dept's readiness ahead of elections

