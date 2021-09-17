Tunisia wins Africa men's volleyball title for a record 11th time The tournament's top two teams, Tunisia and Cameroon, qualify for the 2022 International Volleyball Federation-Volleyball Men's World Championship as the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) representatives. Tunisia

Africa men's volleyball JOHANNESBURG - Defending champions Tunisia has won the Africa men's volleyball title - a record 11 times. Sixteen national teams participated in the continental tournament from 7 September to 14 September. The North African country beat Cameroon 3-1 to win the Men's African Volleyball Championship in the final on Tuesday at the Kigali Arena, in Rwanda. Cameroon took the first set, scoring 25-16, with Tunisia levelling with a 25-21 win in the second before going ahead with a 25-21 success in the third and finally winning the decisive fourth set 25-16. Mens volleyball Africa Nations championship

#FINAL #Tunisia is the champion of Africa #AfricaVolleyChampionship #AfricaVolleyChampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/D8T45qO3A0 CAVBZone5 (@CavbZone5) September 14, 2021

In earlier matches, Egypt earned third place with a victory over Morocco.

The tournament's top two teams, Tunisia and Cameroon, qualify for the 2022 International Volleyball Federation-Volleyball Men's World Championship as the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) representatives.

Tunisia had won the previous championship on their home soil in 2019 after beating Cameroon 3-2 in Tunis.

The defending champions are the most decorated team in Africa with 11 titles, having won it in 2019, 2017, 2003, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1987, 1979, 1971 and 1967.

This is the third international volleyball competition that Rwanda hosted in the last two years after the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star One in 2019 and the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star Two earlier this year.