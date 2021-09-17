There were earlier attempts on Nomia Ndlovu's boyfriend's life, claims sister

Luceth Mabasa has told Eyewitness News that there were earlier attempts on her brother, Maurice Mabasa’s life, including a home fire in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The sister of Nomia Ndlovu’s late lover, Maurice Mabasa, said that it was not easy seeing the former police officer looking like she was in pain but she did not believe that she feels anything.

Ndlovu stands accused in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court of plotting and ordering the murders of people close to her in order to cash in on insurance policies amounting to over R1.4 million.

Mabasa said that they still had questions about a fire the broke out while her brother was sleeping in his home in 2015, the same year that he was found stabbed to death.

She said that they planned her brother’s funeral with Ndlovu and she had some questions for the woman they treated like a sister-in-law.

"If she no longer wanted to be with him, why didn't she break up with him instead of killing him in such a brutal manner."

Mabasa alleges that her brother told them that when he escaped the fire that had engulfed his bedroom, he found Ndlovu sitting outside in her car.

