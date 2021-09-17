Soweto residents demand permanent solution to electricity issues

It’s understood some residents have not had power for over six weeks now while illegal connections, and meter bypasses have exacerbated the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are once again demanding that government actually does something about the ongoing electricity crisis.

Community members from Naledi and Emdeni travelled to the Soweto highway on Thursday where they barricaded parts of a freeway with rocks and burning tyres.

It’s understood some residents have not had power for over six weeks now while illegal connections, and meter bypasses have exacerbated the situation.

Joburg's MMC for Infrastructure and Services Mpho Moerane visited both communities.

He said there were currently over 40 damaged substations in Soweto, and urged Eskom to assist with the shortfall.

“There is an agreement that City Power will borrow five mini substations to Eskom, but there’s a shortfall of 40.”

