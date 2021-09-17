Section27: Court order on pit toilets a significant move to bring change

Section27 spokesperson, Nontsikelelo Mpulo, said that this latest order instructed the Basic Education Department and Limpopo MEC to improve on the delivery of toilets.

JOHANNESBURG - Section27 said that a ruling by the High Court against the Basic Education Department and Limpopo Education MEC to comply with an order on pit toilets was a significant move to bring change.

The latest order declares their current plan over pit toilets unconstitutional and in breach of a former court order.

The initial order was made in 2018 to eradicate pit toilets.

This was after five-year-old Michael Komape from Chebeng village fell into a pit toilet in 2014 and drowned.

Around seven years since the death of Komape and Limpopo province still has many schools with pit toilets.

"And so the judge ordered them to table a new plan."

Mpulo said that there needed to be feedback.

"What the court has ordered is that the MEC and the minister deliver six-monthly reports. There is a supervisory order."

The structural order states that there must be the installation of safe and dignified toilets.

