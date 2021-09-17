SA has enough firefighters to serve the country, says Working on Fire

Questions have been raised about why firefighters were deployed to another country when their services are needed here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Working on Fire programme said that South Africa was currently not in a fire season and had more than enough firefighters.

This follows the return of more than 100 South African firefighters on Thursday after 36 days of helping to fight wildfires in Manitoba, Canada.

Earlier this year, a mountain fire forced the City of Cape Town to evacuate residents.

And in Johannesburg, a blaze tore through parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

However, managing director of WOF, Trevor Abrahams, said that the county had ample firefighters.

“In terms of our capacity at home, we have some 5,000 firefighters in our ranks and because we have seasonality – so at the moment, we’re not in fire season – we’ve got ample capacity.”

Abrahams said that more firefighters were expected to leave as this was a mutual agreement that South Africa had with Canada.

