Phaahla still hopeful of vaccinating 70% of adults by December

The minister was giving an update on government interventions to rein in further spread of the coronavirus as well as their targets regarding South Africa's mass COVID-19 immunisation programme.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions might be on the cards if infection numbers kept dropping and residents complied with the rules.

The minister was giving an update on government interventions to rein in further spread of the coronavirus as well as their targets regarding South Africa's mass COVID-19 immunisation programme.

“If there's continued good cooperation and good progress, we'll get even more relaxation, we might then go to midnight in terms of the curfew,” he said.

Phaahla said they were reporting back to the National Coronavirus Command Council in two weeks.

He added that the department was still chasing the target of administering 300,000 COVID-19 jabs per day but said good progress was being made.

“We are currently at 28% of the adult population, we want to reach 70% before Christmas. So, we still have a lot of work to do,” said the minister.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.