Nomia Ndlovu says she was coached to say she wanted her sister & her kids killed

Ndlovu was back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday, where she faces charges relating to the murders of her family members and the conspiracy to kill other relatives for insurance money.

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused, Nomia Ndlovu, has repeated her claim that she was coached into saying that she wanted her sister Joyce and her children killed by one of the men she had allegedly hired to carry out the crime.

This includes the alleged plot to have Joyce Ndlovu and her five children burnt alive in their Bushbuckridge home in Mpumalanga.

The former police officer denied this. She said that Njabulo Kunene told her to say, as seen in a video that’s now gone viral, that she wanted her sister dead.

"Njabulo organised transport but told me that the person that was going to take us to Bushbuckridge is a thug who likes money and that instead of telling this thug that we are going to Bushbuck Ridge to consult a traditional healer, we should tell him that look, we are going to do a job there, we are going to kill people there."

