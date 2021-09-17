Nomia Ndlovu denies pleading guilty to plot to kill her sister

Asked why she pleaded guilty to plotting her sister’s murder in 2018, Nomia Ndlovu told the court that she was not given a chance to explain what she was pleading guilty to but that it was certainly not to have her sister killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused, Nomia Ndlovu, has been asked to explain why she had pleaded guilty to plotting to kill her sister, Joyce Ndlovu, in an earlier plea statement.



Ndlovu told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that she pleaded guilty to travelling to Bushbuckridge and not to the alleged plot to kill Joyce and her five children



The former Tembisa police constable is answering questions relating to allegations that she killed her family members and planned the murders of relatives, including her elderly mother and sister, for insurance money.

Asked why she pleaded guilty to plotting her sister’s murder in 2018, Ndlovu told the court that she was not given a chance to explain what she was pleading guilty to but that it was certainly not to have her sister killed.

"The judged asked if it was discussed with Vincent and I said 'yes. It was not the plan to go and kill Joyce in Bushbuckridge."

Ndlovu said that she had agreed to travel to Bushbuckridge with Njabulo Kunene because he wanted the help of a traditional healer.

Earlier, she told the court that Kunene had in fact coached her to say that she wanted her sister and her five children killed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.