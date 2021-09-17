Nomia Ndlovu denies lying about relationship with cousin to claim insurance

On Thursday, Ndlovu blamed insurance company Hollard for registering Madala Homu as her spouse, when in fact he was her cousin.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged killer and former cop, Nomia Ndlovu, told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that she did not lie about her relationship with Madala Homu, whom she is accused of killing when she made an insurance claim following his death.

She said that she was told when she made the claim in 2012 that she must write what already appeared on the policy.

But the same error seems to have been made in another policy with Old Mutual.

Ndlovu said that the fact that she wrote in the mortuary forms when Homu's body was identified that she was his cousin, demonstrated that she never intended to lie about their relationship.

