More than 3,000 Home Affairs officials to assist with IDs for voter registration

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the readiness of the IEC depended largely on the work of his department as citizens would not be able to register on Saturday and Sunday if they did not have identification.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs will be assisting South Africans over the coming voter registration weekend.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the readiness of the IEC depended largely on the work of his department as citizens would not be able to register on Saturday and Sunday if they did not have identification.

More than 3,000 Home Affairs officials will be deployed and over 250 offices will be opened across the country during the final voter registration weekend.

That's apart from mobile kiosks and banks that will also assist.

These help desks will offer temporary identity certificates and ID collection and are also able to resolve challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments and rectifications.

"People who don't have an ID as we are speaking now but who are itching to register, we will help them even if we won't give them the ID at the same time because it takes some few days to come but will definitely get to IEC."

Motsoaledi said that thousands of IDs had not been collected by applicants countrywide, with the biggest problem in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

EXPLAINER: How to register to vote this weekend

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.