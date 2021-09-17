Manyi: ConCourt's judgment against Zuma could impact investor confidence

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi described Friday’s judgment by the apex court as expected but disappointing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that it was meaningless for the former president to pursue the matter further after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for rescission, but the foundation warned that the judgment against him could impact investor confidence.

Zuma was sentenced by the court to 15 months in jail for contempt, following his refusal to adhere to the order to return and testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

When the majority in the court upheld the 15-month sentence, it also dismissed arguments that international law should have been considered during proceedings.

[Judgment] CCT 52-21 JG Zuma v Secretary of the Judicial Commission of I... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

This directly spoke to the claim of imprisonment without trial, but acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe said that international treaties did not create rights and obligations that were automatically enforceable within the domestic legal system.

Manyi said that this was a sign that the country ignored international rules and would possibly be viewed in a dim light by investors.

“This kind of judgment, this is what is actually going to cause South Africa not to be taken seriously by investors because it means investors cannot be protected by law,” he said.

When discussing future prospects for Zuma after failing in the court of last instance, Manyi admitted that the matter was now moot.

He also said that while they had to wait for lawyers to interpret the judgment, there was no way forward on the matter.

