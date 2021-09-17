Man accused of killing Siphokazi Booi denies burning her body

Judgment has been reserved in Sithobele Qebe’s bail application.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl court has heard that a man charged with killing his girlfriend may have admitted to beating her to death.

He was arrested earlier this month after the burnt body of Siphokazi Booi was found at a dumping site near Mbekweni train station.

The State has called one witness for the bail application, investigating officer Viviene Engelbrecht.

She was also assigned to the case of assault against Qebe in August.

He was then accused of beating his now-deceased girlfriend, Siphokazi Booi.

Qebe was out on bail for that matter when he was apprehended in connection with the 27-year-old’s murder.

According to a statement taken by Engelbrecht during Qebe’s arrest, he admitted to fighting with the deceased.

He apparently detailed how she lost consciousness during the assault and then realised that she was dead.

His statement then revealed that he put her in a bin and dumped the body.

However, he said that he did not burn the body, but had placed the bin where a fire was already burning at a dumping site.

A witness claims to have seen him pushing the bin to the dumping site opposite Qebe’s shack.

