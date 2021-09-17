Langa township going through aftershock effects of the pandemic

Cape Town's oldest township has worked hard over the years to promote the area and its people but took a knock during the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Langa, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is ready to get back to business this summer.

Cape Town's oldest township has worked hard over the years to promote the area and its people but took a knock during the pandemic.

Tony Elvin from iKhaya Le Langa, an organisation that focuses on job creation and social enterprise tourism, has been working with the community for 10 years.

He said the place used to be an old school but has been transformed into a business incubator.

“At the heart of our ecosystem is business entrepreneurship. I can't fix what's going on at home, but I can provide opportunity here,” he said.

Close by is a guest house called Nomase's that really struggled during the pandemic. Owner Ncumisa Ndlakuhlolo said before COVID, although small, it was doing very well.

But for six months last year, business dropped, and she received no relief funds despite applying a number of times.

“We are in debt now. We were not paying rates, we couldn’t. Now, we’re just attending to the basics,” she said.

She said business was slowly picking up and she will not give up. It was her late mom's wish to have a guesthouse and even if she had to ask for loans to keep it running, she will do so.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.