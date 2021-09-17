IEC puts in request for election day to be declared a public holiday

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo on Friday said they were confident the voter registration weekend would go smoothly and safely.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has officially requested that election day be declared a public holiday.

“Let there be no people who have to go to work so that everyone has an equl opportunity to go to the station and record their political choice.”

More than 23,000 voting stations will open across the nation on Saturday morning to allow potential voters to get their name on the roll.

It's expected the 1 November election date will be officially proclaimed next week and the voters roll will be closed.

You also have the option of checking and amending your registration details online on the IEC's website.

