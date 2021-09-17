IEC on high alert for protests in Gauteng ahead of voter registration weekend

The IEC's Thabo Masemola said they held two successful meetings with the provincial authorities and had identified some potential hotspots.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Gauteng on Friday said the voter registration weekend could trigger service delivery protests.

At least 2,800 stations will open across the province at 8 am on Saturday morning as the final voter registration weekend gets under way ahead of the elections on 1 November.

He said they were confident they'd put the requisite measures in place to ensure the registration weekend ran smoothly.

“A number of communities that are disgruntled, owing to service delivery, tend to protest. Communities in and around Gauteng are facing a shortage of water. It is our considered view that those matters, if they remain unresolved, are likely to become a trigger of this weekend's service delivery protests,” he said.

