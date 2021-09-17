IEC in WC ready declares itself ready for voter registration weekend

The electoral commission said that the Western Cape had 1,577 registration stations that would be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am in the morning until 5pm in the evening.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape said that it was prepared and ready for the voter registration weekend.

Upwards of three million people are registered in the province and more than 40,000 residents have applied online.

Over 3,200 registration staff will be on duty.

Thirty-eight were temporary, as permanent structures were unavailable or did not exist in certain communities.

"At the stations, there will be one voter management device, the new device that the IEC has developed and procured, that will allow IEC officials to register the voter at that particular station."

The IEC's Michael Hendrickse said that they would be keeping an eye on certain hotspots that could threaten the process.

"We are in constant liaison with security services. We also have a conflict management unit, which is set up in this office- they have just over 25 mediation panelists available as well."

COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

