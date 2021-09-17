IEC hoping more young people will register to vote this weekend

The IEC's Michael Hendrickse warned eligible voters will only be allowed to cast their ballots on 1 November if they are registered by the end of this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is especially hoping to increase voter registration among young people this weekend.

The Western Cape has over three million registered voters, with more than 25 million registered across the country.

Over 23,000 registration stations will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

The IEC's Michael Hendrickse warned that eligible voters would only be allowed to cast their ballots on 1 November if they were registered by the end of this weekend.

"The 20th of September is the date when the national minister of Cogta will be proclaiming the national elections and the voters' roll will then close. Any person registering after that date will not be allowed to participate."

Voters also need to be registered in the voting district where they live.

"You do not need to bring any proof of address, but you will be asked by our IEC officials to provide your address or to indicate the place where you reside. Not having a formal address doesn't deprive any citizen from registering and voting," said Hendrickse.

Hendrickse added that Home Affairs offices would also be open over the weekend to assist those needing IDs and temporary documents.

