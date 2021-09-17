Gauteng's Maile says province facing crucial service delivery problems
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to head to the polls on 1 November to elect local leadership, Gauteng Cooperative Government MEC Lebogang Maile said the the province was facing crucial service delivery problems.
The MEC said that the inconsistent supply of water and electricity across municipalities had been caused by pressure on limited infrastructure as well as growing population numbers.
He said that over the past two decades, there had been a decrease in Gauteng waste management, air quality, as well as an insufficient supply of water and electricity.
"In Bekkersdal, the electrification of homes is not yet complete. In Naledi, residents have had no electricity for three months this has sparked protests, the City of Ekurhuleni is faced with sinkhole challenges and the sewerage system has collapsed in the southern areas."
On the upcoming Voter Registration Weekend Maile says the province is satisfied with the IECs readiness.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2021
Gauteng will open its 2 815 voting stations and 271 temporary stations from 08:00 to 17:00 on both days. #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/Gxj0L15iBt
Maile said that the funding required to upgrade and repair substations, transformers and other infrastructure to stabilise electricity supply would cost the province billions.
Maile has encouraged South Africans to ensure that they are registered to vote and to assess governance effectiveness at local level, where it mattered most.
