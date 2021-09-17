Gauteng's Maile says province facing crucial service delivery problems

Gauteng Cooperative Government MEC Lebogang Maile said that over the past two decades, there had been a decrease in Gauteng waste management, air quality, as well as an insufficient supply of water and electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to head to the polls on 1 November to elect local leadership, Gauteng Cooperative Government MEC Lebogang Maile said the the province was facing crucial service delivery problems.

The MEC said that the inconsistent supply of water and electricity across municipalities had been caused by pressure on limited infrastructure as well as growing population numbers.

He said that over the past two decades, there had been a decrease in Gauteng waste management, air quality, as well as an insufficient supply of water and electricity.

"In Bekkersdal, the electrification of homes is not yet complete. In Naledi, residents have had no electricity for three months this has sparked protests, the City of Ekurhuleni is faced with sinkhole challenges and the sewerage system has collapsed in the southern areas."