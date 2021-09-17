Foundation hopes ConCourt will set aside Jacob Zuma's sentence

The long-awaited judgment on Jacob Zuma’s rescission application, which was filed in July as a last-minute bid to avert the jailing of the former president, will be handed down on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation is hopeful the Constitutional Court will set aside the former president’s 15-month jail sentence.

The foundation has pinned its hopes on the outcome of the rescission application at the Constitutional Court, which is expected to be handed down on Friday.

Zuma’s legal team approached the apex court to have his 15-month prison term for contempt of court rescinded, arguing that the sentence was an infringement on his right to a fair trial.

Among a host of reasons provided by Zuma’s legal team on the application is that he had been jailed without a trial.

Zuma’s lawyers also argued that a litany of international laws were violated.

“So, we are hoping that they would have reflected on their judgment is a clear indication that they did not apply their minds, in terms of the International Covenant as it were, which is domesticated in South Africa. So we hope that the judgment will make sure that Constitution supremacy is affirmed,” said the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Mzwanele Manyi.

Zuma was sent to jail by the Constitutional Court after he refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He served only two months of his sentence before being granted medical parole this month for an undisclosed illness, a decision that is being challenged by three organisations.