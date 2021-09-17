Edward Zuma: The judiciary has never been impartial when it comes to Jacob Zuma

Edward Zuma said that Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling against his father was not a surprise and pointed to the unfairness of the judiciary.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, has slammed the judiciary, accusing it of showing bias.

"They've never been impartial from the onset - the High Courts, whatever courts. The judiciary has never been impartial when it comes to Jacob Zuma."

He said that they did not take this decision lightly.

"We are going to react in a very angry manner. Bring soldiers, bring police, they can even get soldiers from other countries but we will not take this thing lying down."

Zuma maintains that there was an attempt to tarnish his father’s name by people he served with in the African National Congress (ANC).

