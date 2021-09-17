Duarte: Voter registration can't happen without reopening candidate registration

Jessie Duarte said the reopening of the registration process couldn't happen without parties being able to resubmit candidates.

CAPE TOWN - African national Congress (ANC) acting secretary general Jessie Duarte has again defended the Independent Electoral Commission's decision to reopen the councillor candidates’ registration process ahead of the municipal elections.

Duarte said the IEC wouldn't be able to proceed with a voter registration drive without reopening registrations.

This because candidates contesting the polls are also registered voters. Duarte was speaking on the election campaign trail in Cape Town on Thursday.

She said the reopening of the registration process couldn't happen without parties being able to resubmit candidates.

The IEC’s decision was seen as the commission throwing the ANC a lifeline to make up for the party failing to register its candidates in 93 municipalities by the August cut-off date.

Duarte has also hit back at the DA for challenging the commission's decision in the Constitutional Court, a move which has also been slammed by lobby group Freedom Under Law.

“We really find it very disgusting, that the DA will try to besmirch the name of the IEC by suggesting that the ICC was playing favorites with the ANC, this is a legal matter. It's both a legal and constitutional matter and it is said that the DA tries to make it a matter between the ANC and somebody else,” Duarte said.

