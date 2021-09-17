Disgruntled ANC workers put grievances on hold to focus on elections

Staffers at the governing party have had to contend with months of salary uncertainty, going as far back as 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staffers have decided to suspend their strike with immediate effect and to put efforts into helping their party towards an election victory in November.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a national general meeting by staffers.

They have been demonstrating over several months due to the non-payment of salaries, with ANC officials attempting to find new ways to pay a ballooned staff complement.

This has also affected their unemployment insurance, medical aid and pension funds. The ANC even launched a crowd-funding initiative in order to pay wages.

After months of lunch time pickets, go slows and threats of more action, the ANC’s staffers have called for a truce.

This is to help their beloved ANC prepare for the 1 November local government polls.

“We have an obligation and a responsibility to the ANC of making sure that our contributions go towards a victory of the ANC,” said Mandla Qwane, a representative of the staff committee.

Its Treasurer General Paul Mashatile even suggested halving the staff complement in order for the party to meet its obligations.

Staff members said management remained committed working with them towards the resolution of their grievances.

