Davis Cup preview: Team South Africa

Ahead of their World Group II first round tie with Venezuela, we look at the South African team for the clash:

CAPE TOWN - Despite competing in the competition for 63 years, South Africa has not won the Davis Cup since 1974 and that "victory" came by default as India withdrew from the finals as a protest against apartheid policies.

Described as the ‘World Cup of Tennis,’ South Africa has competed in the competition for the last 63 years and has had some of the countries greats like Wayne Ferreira and Cliff Drysdale, who boast the most total and single wins between the two of them, play in the tournament.

This year will be no different in terms of talent and could, potentially, be one of the strongest Davis Cup teams that South Africa has produced. Ahead of their World Group II first round tie with Venezuela, we look at the South African team:

Kevin Anderson

ATP Ranking: 68

• Former US Open and Wimbledon finalist.

• Achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5 (first South African to be ranked in the top 5 since Kevin Curren was No. 5 on 23 September 1985).

• Anderson hit 49 aces in his first round clash with Jiri Vesely at the 2021 US Open, putting him in a tie for third-most at the tournament since 1991 alongside Richard Krajicek.

• Davis Cup debut: 2008.