Davis Cup preview: Team South Africa
Ahead of their World Group II first round tie with Venezuela, we look at the South African team for the clash:
CAPE TOWN - Despite competing in the competition for 63 years, South Africa has not won the Davis Cup since 1974 and that "victory" came by default as India withdrew from the finals as a protest against apartheid policies.
Described as the ‘World Cup of Tennis,’ South Africa has competed in the competition for the last 63 years and has had some of the countries greats like Wayne Ferreira and Cliff Drysdale, who boast the most total and single wins between the two of them, play in the tournament.
This year will be no different in terms of talent and could, potentially, be one of the strongest Davis Cup teams that South Africa has produced. Ahead of their World Group II first round tie with Venezuela, we look at the South African team:
Kevin Anderson
ATP Ranking: 68
• Former US Open and Wimbledon finalist.
• Achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5 (first South African to be ranked in the top 5 since Kevin Curren was No. 5 on 23 September 1985).
• Anderson hit 49 aces in his first round clash with Jiri Vesely at the 2021 US Open, putting him in a tie for third-most at the tournament since 1991 alongside Richard Krajicek.
• Davis Cup debut: 2008.
Lloyd Harris
ATP Ranking: 31
• Climbed 15 spots on the ATP rankings in the last couple of weeks.
• Reached his first major quarterfinal recently at the US Open (first South African to do so since Anderson in 2017).
• First ATP 500 major final: 2021 Dubai Tennis Championship (runner up).
• South Africa’s No. 1 men's singles player.
• Davis Cup debut: 2016.
Raven Klaasen
ATP (doubles) Ranking: 20
• Doubles specialist.
• Former finalist at Wimbledon (2018) and Australian Open (2014).
• 60.3% win record in ATP Tour and Grand Slam main draw matches, and in Davis Cup.
• Reached the Tour finals in 2016 and 2019.
• Davis Cup debut: 2009.
Ruan Roelofse
ATP Ranking: 783
• Doubles specialist.
• Won 6 ATP Challenger doubles titles.
• Won 2 ITF singles titles and 39 ITF doubles titles.
• Reached a career high of 357 (February 2012).
• Davis Cup debut: 2012.
Sipho Montsi
ATP Ranking: 1 358
• 21-years-old, studying at the University of Illinois.
• Earned his All American badge by reaching the last 16 of the National Single Championships.
• Three ITF juniors singles titles.
• Represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
• Davis Cup debut: 2017.
Phillip Henning
ATP Ranking: (NA)
• 20-years-old, studying at the University of Georgia.
• Won seven ITF junior titles in 2017 and three in 2018.
• Participated in several grand slam events including the French Open and Australian Open.
• Represented South Africa at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.
• Davis Cup debut: 2018.
Captain - Christo van Rensburg
The winner of the five-match tie will remain in the Davis Cup Group II for the 2022 Davis Cup campaign.
The matches will to be played at a neutral venue (West Side Tennis Club) in New York on 18 and 19 September.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.