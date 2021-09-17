ConCourt: Zuma's behaviour resulted in a monumental waste of judicial resources

In a majority ruling following Zuma’s rescission application regarding his conviction and 15-month sentence, the court found that he failed to demonstrate why the contempt order against him was erroneously granted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court said that former President Jacob Zuma’s behaviour had resulted in a "monumental waste of judicial resources".

It said that he failed to meet the requirements for his sentence to be rescinded.

In the majority ruling delivered by Justice Sisi Khampepe, the court stated that at the heart of the case was a "potent need to uphold the integrity of the administration of justice" and that rescission was an open avenue but not for those who “at every turn of the page” sought to abuse judicial process.

"Mr Zuma declined to participate in the contempt proceedings and disdainfully dismissed a further opportunity when invited to do so. He only attempts to justify his absence now."

She said that the matter tested and tried the rule of law.

Although the apex court has received rescission applications before, it remains a rare case as the court is the final arbiter of the rule of law.

The judgment also states that had the order been granted without meeting the necessary requirements, the court might soon find itself inundated with similar applications, raising several allegations of unconstitutionality.

