Black health workers march against discrimination by medical aid schemes

The group of black health practitioners under the banner ‘Solutionist Thinkers’ are marching in Midrand and have accused medical aid schemes of discriminating against them.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of health practitioners are marching to the offices of the Council for Medical Schemes in Midrand on Friday to demand intervention in racial profiling in the sector.

The group of black health practitioners under the banner ‘Solutionist Thinkers’ have accused medical aid schemes of discriminating against them.

An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and Gems have been unfairly classifying black health professional as likely to commit fraud.

Health practitioner and organiser of the march Nomaefese Gatsheni said the council had not implemented any interventions since the report was released.

“The council was supposed to call all practitioners and medical aid schemes together so that it can address a few issues while were waiting for the final report.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.