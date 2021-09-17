Banyana Banyana ease to victory over Ghana in Aisha Buhari Cup opener

Hildah Magaia opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the South Africans before second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni sealed the win.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana eased to a 3-0 victory over Ghana in their Aisha Buhari Cup Group B match in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday.

Hildah Magaia opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the South Africans before second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni sealed the win.

South Africa will face Cameroon in their next match.

The tournament is a six-nation competition. Group A features hosts Nigeria, Morocco and Mali.

Score Update:@Banyana_Banyana 10Ghana



Hildah Magaia (18)



Second half is coming up next. pic.twitter.com/jaDGA8Vil0 Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.