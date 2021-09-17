Go

Banyana Banyana ease to victory over Ghana in Aisha Buhari Cup opener

Banyana Banyana players celebrate a goal against Ghana in their Aisha Buhari Cup match in Lagos, Nigeria on 17 September 2021. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana eased to a 3-0 victory over Ghana in their Aisha Buhari Cup Group B match in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday.

Hildah Magaia opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the South Africans before second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni sealed the win.

South Africa will face Cameroon in their next match.

The tournament is a six-nation competition. Group A features hosts Nigeria, Morocco and Mali.

