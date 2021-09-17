Banyana Banyana ease to victory over Ghana in Aisha Buhari Cup opener
Hildah Magaia opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the South Africans before second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni sealed the win.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana eased to a 3-0 victory over Ghana in their Aisha Buhari Cup Group B match in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday.
South Africa will face Cameroon in their next match.
The tournament is a six-nation competition. Group A features hosts Nigeria, Morocco and Mali.
Score Update:@Banyana_Banyana 10GhanaBanyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 17, 2021
Hildah Magaia (18)
Second half is coming up next. pic.twitter.com/jaDGA8Vil0
We totally enjoyed the goal too Thembi! @Kgatlanathe1st#Womensfootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/dZLuufK01wBanyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 17, 2021
Full-time: Victory for Banyana Banyana! @Banyana_Banyana 30GhanaBanyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 17, 2021
Hildah Magaia (17)
Thembi Kgatlana (53)
Sibulele Holweni (83)#Womensfootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/cv6GUrGL5k
