Assupol Life awaiting verdict in Nomia Ndlovu case before taking action

Nomia Ndlovu is alleged to have benefited from over R1.4 million in funeral and life insurance policies over a six-year period after several of her relatives were murdered.

JOHANNESBURG - Insurance company Assupol Life on Thursday said it was waiting for the verdict in the trial involving a former Tembisa constable so that it could then take further steps against her.

One of her victims was her boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, who was insured by Assupol.

Chilling case of Ndlovu has brought insurance fraud into focus. She is accused of taking on policies, and then murdering six people to claim the money.

Last month, South African life insurers reported 3,186 cases of fraudulent and dishonest claims, amounting to over R5 million.

Assupol senior executive manager, Jacques Erasmus, said there was a growing problem of insurance fraud in the country, but Erasmus said the type of insurance fraud, allegedly involving the former Tembisa cop, was very rare.

“Besides this case that is currently before the court, Assupol Life has not had any similar cases in the last two years at all. This is the only one that we are aware of,” he said.

Erasmus has warned consumers to be vigilant, and not to give out personal information.

