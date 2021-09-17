Alleged killer Nomia Ndlovu denies posing as her sister to take insurance policy

The court previously heard evidence from an expert who analysed recordings of the calls to the insurance company and said it was Nomia Ndlovu’s voice and not that of her sister Audrey.

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has denied that she fraudulently took out an insurance policy in her sister's name over the phone, by posing as her late sister, Audrey Ndlovu.

The former cop is expected back in court on Friday morning to answer questions around allegations that she paid hitmen to kill her lover, six relatives and plotted the murders of seven others. Ndlovu denies the claims against her.

The court previously heard evidence from an expert who analysed recordings of the calls to the insurance company and said it was Ndlovu’s voice and not that of her sister Audrey.

On Thursday, Ndlovu further explained that her sister had been using a phone that was under her name, which could have added to the confusion.

“So, I gave it to my sister, which is the late Audrey Ndlovu as she was using it, and I gave it with the SIM card. So obviously, this cell phone number will show as mine,” she said through a court interpreter.

It’s reported the insurance paid out over R700,000 to Ndlovu, after Audrey was found dead in her home, a day after her sister had been there to see her.

