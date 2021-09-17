311 more deaths push SA’s toll to 85,779
Another 4,215 tests came back positive; it represents a 9.3% positivity rate.
JOHANNESBURG – Three hundred and eleven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.
These fatalities - recorded over the past day - take the country’s known death toll to 85,779.
On the vaccine front, over 15.6 million vaccines have been administered across South Africa.
The country is still a long way off from government's target of inoculating at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 873 415 with 4 215 new cases reported. Today 311 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 85 779 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 706 293 with a recovery rate of 94,2% pic.twitter.com/XkF1TVjVcLDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 16, 2021
