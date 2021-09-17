Go

311 more deaths push SA’s toll to 85,779

Another 4,215 tests came back positive; it represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Three hundred and eleven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past day - take the country’s known death toll to 85,779.

Another 4,215 tests came back positive; it represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, over 15.6 million vaccines have been administered across South Africa.

The country is still a long way off from government's target of inoculating at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.

