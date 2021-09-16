Zuma to know on Friday if jail sentence will be set aside The Constitutional Court has announced that it will hand down judgment in his rescission application. Jacob Zuma

State capture inquiry

Constitutional Court JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will know on Friday if his 15-month jail sentence will be set aside. The Constitutional Court has announced that it will hand down judgment in his rescission application. (1/2) Judgment on Friday, 17 September at 10h00: Is the judgment and order of the Constitutional Court, sentencing former President Zuma to imprisonment for contempt of court, rescindable? And should it be set aside? (JG Zuma v Secretary of the Judicial Commission and Others) Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) September 16, 2021

Zuma was sent to jail by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He later filed a rescission application, asking the court to review its decision.

While Zuma has been granted medical parole, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are taking the decision by outgoing Correctional Service Commissioner Arthur Fraser on review.

Fraser granted Zuma medical parole despite the medical advisory board saying that he did not qualify.

