Zondo asks for state capture inquiry's work to be extended again

The commission, which is funded by taxpayer money, was previously given the green light to carry on with until the end of September.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked for another extension for the state capture of inquiry to continue with its work until 31 December.

However, Zondo, who serves as the chairperson, said that the amount of work involved under the different topics and workstreams was not the same.

He said that the work involved the preparation of summaries and analysis of evidence led over a period of three years and therefore duties would not be concluded under the current period.

