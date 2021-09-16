Woman kidnapped in Atteridgeville found alive in Kgabalatsane

Police said the woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville by two men who were impersonating police officials.

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year old Gauteng woman has been reunited with her family after she was kidnapped and her car was abandoned in Hartbeespoort on Tuesday morning.

Her kidnappers allegedly called the woman's brother and demanded a ransom.

Following a search by the police's multi-disciplinary team, the woman was found in a shack in Kgabalatsane in the North West

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “The 72-hour activation plan has yielded positive results within hours after the crime was committed. Our teams have managed to secure the life of this young woman and ensured that she is back home safe and unharmed with her family.”

