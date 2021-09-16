WC's oldest township, Langa, hopes to recoup economic gains with move to level 2

Cape Town Tourism was in Langa on Thursday highlighting the exciting activities and experiences that the township had to offer.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's oldest township is hoping to recoup its economic gains after the relaxation of lockdown regulations.

Cape Town Tourism was in Langa on Thursday highlighting the exciting activities and experiences that the township had to offer.

This Tourism Month and the body is promoting affordable attractions for local tourists.

Lizo MC Mgobozi from the Langa Tourism Forum said that while people may look at the township and think of crime or poverty, that narrative had to change as it was a unique and intimate community, rich in history.

"The dompas office is a have to do and Langa is the only township in the country that kept that office and they changed it into a museum. You have to experience the culture in the community."

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said that the industry had a vital role to play, as the city recovered from the impact of COVID-19.

"Our true purpose is to make Cape Town a better Cape Town for all Capetonians through tourism."

Langa has six guest houses, restaurants and several interesting attractions.

