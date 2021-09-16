WC anti-gang unit hunting 2 suspects after Muizenberg shooting

According to reports, the men approached the victims and opened fire on Monday. One person was killed and another wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape anti-gang unit detectives are searching for two murder suspects following a shooting in Hillview, Muizenberg.

According to reports, the men approached the victims and opened fire on Monday.

One person was killed and another wounded.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "A man, aged 30, escaped unharmed. The two suspects, one dressed in a black hooded top, and his accomplice, dressed in a blue top, fled the scene on foot and are yet to be arrested."

This is believed to be the second gang-related shooting in the province in as many days.

On Wednesday, 14-year-old Aljondre Byers died in Tygerberg Hospital after he was caught in the crossfire of rivals gangs in Leonsdale in Elsies River over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in Byers' murder either.

