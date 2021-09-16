WATCH LIVE: ANC outlines its plans ahead of local govt elections

Go

The party's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, is expected to touch on the manifesto launch plans, candidate selections and disputes and plans for the voter registration weekend.

A screengrab of ANC head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, briefing the media on 16 September ahead of the local government elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Thursday briefing the media on its plans ahead of the 1 November elections.

