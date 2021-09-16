The party's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, is expected to touch on the manifesto launch plans, candidate selections and disputes and plans for the voter registration weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Thursday briefing the media on its plans ahead of the 1 November elections.

The party's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, is expected to touch on the manifesto launch plans, candidate selections and disputes and plans for the voter registration weekend.

WATCH LIVE: ANC outlines its plans ahead of local govt elections

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.