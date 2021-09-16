Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba to request bail again

Shoba's previous bail applications failed claiming his alleged accomplice who is currently serving a 20-year jail term has been threatening him from prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding Tshegofasto Pule's murder Ntuthuko Shoba is expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday for his third attempt at bail.

The matter was postponed last week after his defence attorneys failed to meet the deadline to submit their heads of arguments.

Shoba's previous bail applications failed as he claimed his alleged accomplice, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term, has been threatening him from prison.

Her killer Mzikayise Malephane entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep outside Roodepoort a few days after she'd been reported missing.

WATCH: 'Don't forgive her killers' - man who discovered Tshegofatso Pule's body tells her family

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.