Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind Shoba to learn bail fate next week

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the third bail application of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been reserved until next week.

Shoba appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He's accused of the premeditated murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

Shoba has applied for bail for the third time, once again pleading with the court to release him.

His legal council argued that he presented exceptional circumstances to the court during his previous bail attempts and should be released on bail.

Shoba has previously claimed that his life was in danger after his alleged accomplice, Mzukayise Malephane, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term, apparently threatened him from jail.

The State is opposing bail and said that Shoba had in fact failed to provide exceptional circumstances on why he should be released on bail, as he faced a schedule 6 offence.

Judgment is expected to be handed down next Wednesday.

