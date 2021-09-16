Ramaphosa remembers late Hlengiwe Mkhize as ‘a tireless and passionate activist’

Hlengiwe Mkhize, who was deputy minister of Women, Youth and People With Disabilities, passed away on Thursday following a short illness. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2017.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that the passing of Deputy Minister, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, was a great loss for South Africa.

She was 69-years-old.

Ramaphosa has paid his tribute to her, saying that she distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist, and campaigner for an end to gender inequality.

The president has extended his condolences to Mkhize's friends, colleagues, comrades and loved ones.

The department has also expressed sadness following the death.

Mkhize died on Thursday morning at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being admitted at the end of last month.

In a family statement, Mkhize's relatives said that she stayed strong, bravely managed her illness in a dignified manner and kept them motivated throughout her struggle.

Her final duty to the country was her attendance of a parliamentary session last month when she cast her vote for the Speaker of Parliament.

Mkhize is survived by her husband, four children and grandchild.

