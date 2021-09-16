Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test required - Rage Festival organisers

A rage festival in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal was identified as a super spreader event in December last year after more than a thousand people tested positive for the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of Plett and Ballito Rage Festivals on Wednesday said those planning to attend this year's post-matric "after party” event will have to be fully vaccinated.

Revellers will also need to produce a negative COVID-19 test on arrival and will be tested again before gaining access to certain venues.

Festival organiser Ronen Klugman said this could not happen again.

“We take our lead from what's going on in Europe, in the UK and the United States where we see packed sports stadiums, festivals that are back on track and those are to do with vaccinated adults. We're hoping that the government restrictions unlock, and all our plans are obviously subject to approval,” he said.

